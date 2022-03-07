Karnataka Muslim Student Booked for 'Resisting ABVP' to Continue Fight for Hijab

On 3 March, 18-year-old Hiba Sheik went to her Government First Grade College in Mangaluru to write an exam on a subject that she likes, 'gender equality.' Ironically, she was disallowed from appearing for the exam when a group of Hindu male students allegedly told her to leave the college campus as she was wearing a hijab.

Sheik told The Quint, "Some students who opposed me were from the ABVP. They had no business to order me to leave the campus." She added, "I will continue to fight for my right to wear the hijab." Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad is the student outfit of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.