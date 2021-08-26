HC Quashes Criminal Proceedings Against Dr Kafeel Khan Over Anti-CAA Speech

The order by a Division Bench of Chief Justice Govind Mathur and Justice Saumitra Dayal Singh read:

“The order of detention dated 13 February 2020 passed by district magistrate and confirmed by the state of Uttar Pradesh is set aside. The extension of the period of mention of detenue Dr Kafeel Khan is also declared illegal. A writ in the nature of habeas corpus is hereby issued to release Dr Kafeel Khan, the detente from state custody forthwith.”