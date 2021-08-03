Justify Over 4-Yr-Long Suspension: HC to UP Govt on Kafeel Khan's Plea

Dr Khan, suspended paediatrician, who was accused of charges of medical negligence and corruption in connection with the Gorakhpur's BRD hospital tragedy of 2017, was freed from the Mathura jail late on 1 September 2020, hours after the Allahabad High Court revoked the National Security Act (NSA) charges against him and directed his immediate release.



Soon after his release, the doctor told the media, "(The court order showed) that the UP government made a case that was false, baseless and fictitious. I was kept for eight months, for five days I wasn't given any food or water. I also thank the UP STF (Special Task Force) as I was not killed in an encounter while being brought from Mumbai to Mathura."