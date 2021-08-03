Justify Over 4-Yr-Long Suspension: HC to UP Govt on Kafeel Khan's Plea
The UP Government’s counsel sought time to obtain instructions in the meanwhile.
Allahabad High Court, on Monday, 2 August, sought a response from the Uttar Pradesh (UP) government on Dr Kafeel Khan’s writ petition challenging his suspension from BRD Medical College, Gorakhpur.
“The respondents are also obliged to justify the continuance of the order of suspension which has continued for more than four years.”Allahabad High Court to the UP Government’s Counsel
The UP Government’s counsel, meanwhile, sought time to obtain instructions and address submissions, and the case has been listed for next hearing on 5 August.
DR KAFEEL KHAN’S PLEA
Dr Kafeel Khan has challenged a suspension order dated 22 August 2017. According to Times of India, he has also made an additional challenge to an order dated 24 February 2020, which was passed by a disciplinary authority.
Khan also reportedly contended that eight persons were suspended along with him in the oxygen shortage case, but almost all of them had been reinstated and he had not been.
MORE ABOUT DR KAFEEL KHAN
Dr Khan, suspended paediatrician, who was accused of charges of medical negligence and corruption in connection with the Gorakhpur's BRD hospital tragedy of 2017, was freed from the Mathura jail late on 1 September 2020, hours after the Allahabad High Court revoked the National Security Act (NSA) charges against him and directed his immediate release.
Soon after his release, the doctor told the media, "(The court order showed) that the UP government made a case that was false, baseless and fictitious. I was kept for eight months, for five days I wasn't given any food or water. I also thank the UP STF (Special Task Force) as I was not killed in an encounter while being brought from Mumbai to Mathura."
(With inputs from The Times of India)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.