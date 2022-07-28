The FIR Against Ranveer Singh for 'Obscenity' is a Farce – Treat it That Way

Despite a healthy amount of nudity and sex-related content in India's cultural and historical heritage, social attitudes and the law are decidedly Victorian when it comes to the question of obscenity.

The Indian Penal Code (IPC) does not exactly define what is obscene, but nonetheless includes provisions punishing the sale and publishing of obscene content, and the performance of obscene acts in public places.

Among these, Sections 292 and 293 of the IPC have been invoked in the FIR against Ranveer Singh by the Mumbai Police.

Section 292 says that writings/pictures/other content, shall be deemed to be obscene if "it is lascivious or appeals to the pruri­ent interest or if its effect ... is, if taken as a whole, such as to tend to deprave and corrupt" persons who are likely to read, see or hear the content in question.

Section 67 of the IT Act, also invoked in the FIR, uses the same wording to deal with publishing such content on the internet.