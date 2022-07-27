'I'm a Woman, My Modesty Isn't Insulted': Sumona on Ranveer's Nude Photoshoot

Two FIRs were recently lodged against actor Ranveer Singh following a nude photoshoot, he did for a magazine. In the complaint filed by an NGO group, the actor was accused of "hurting the sentiments of women" with his act.

In regards to the same, The Kapil Sharma Show actor, Sumona Chakravarti spoke in support of the actor and said, "I'm a woman. Neither is my modesty insulted, nor my sentiments hurt."