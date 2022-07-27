'I'm a Woman, My Modesty Isn't Insulted': Sumona on Ranveer's Nude Photoshoot
FIRs were lodged against Ranveer Singh after he posted photos from his nude shoot for a magazine on social media.
Two FIRs were recently lodged against actor Ranveer Singh following a nude photoshoot, he did for a magazine. In the complaint filed by an NGO group, the actor was accused of "hurting the sentiments of women" with his act.
In regards to the same, The Kapil Sharma Show actor, Sumona Chakravarti spoke in support of the actor and said, "I'm a woman. Neither is my modesty insulted, nor my sentiments hurt."
Taking to Instagram, Sumona shared an article on her story that read, "He hurt sentiments of women and insulted their modesty: Two cases filed against Ranveer Singh over nude photoshoot."
In another story, the actor shared a screenshot of her chat with her mother, who replied to the article saying, "The pics were great! God knows which sentiment got hurt! Maybe they wanted to se more!!"
Speaking about the matter, Ranveer had told PTI, "It’s so easy for me to be physically naked, but in some of my performances I’ve been damn naked. You can see my soul. How naked is that? That’s being actually naked. I can be naked in front of a thousand people, I don’t give a sh*t. It’s just that they get uncomfortable.”
Several Bollywood celebrities also came out in support of the actor, including Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Arjun Kapoor and Deepika Padukone.
