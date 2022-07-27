FIR Against Ranveer Singh: What Punishments Do These IPC Sections Entail?

The Mumbai Police booked actor Ranveer Singh on Tuesday, 26 July, after a complaint was filed against him for sharing pictures from a 'nude photoshoot' that he had done for Paper magazine.

In his complaint, Lalit Tekchandani, who runs the NGO called Shyam Mangaram Foundation, had told the police that India was a "land of culture" and that such pictures could influence children who have a "craze" for film stars. He also alleged that Singh had hurt the "sentiments of women" through the photoshoot.

Subsequently, Singh was booked by the Mumbai Police under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 292 (sale, etc, of obscene books), 293 (sale, etc, of obscene objects to young person) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) as well as Section 67A of the Information Technology (IT) Act.

This is what the laws entail and the punishments comprised in them if found guilty: