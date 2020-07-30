Delhi Riots | Is AAP Correct In Rejecting Delhi Police’s Lawyers?

On Tuesday, 28 July, Arvind Kejriwal’s Delhi Government escalated its ongoing battle with the Lieutenant Governor and the Delhi Police over the appointment of lawyers for the Delhi riots cases.

The Delhi Cabinet rejected a panel of lawyers proposed by the Delhi Police to act as special counsels in the Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court, including Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and Additional Solicitor General Aman Lekhi.

Observing that courts had raised “serious questions on fairness of investigations” done by the Delhi Police, the Cabinet observed that, “a free and fair trial of these cases would not be possible by a panel of lawyers selected by the Delhi Police itself.”

As reported by The Quint last week, the Aam Aadmi Party has adopted an aggressive new stance on the violence which rocked northeast Delhi in February 2020, arguing that the violence was “engineered” by the BJP, and that the ruling party at the Centre was trying to get its favoured lawyers appointed in the riots cases through the L-G to obfuscate the BJP’s involvement.

The press release on the Cabinet’s decision to reject the panel of lawyers strikes a similarly combative tone, citing a statement by Justice Suresh Kumar Kait of the Delhi High Court about the Delhi Police ‘taking the entire judicial system for a ride’. The statement also cites the questions raised by the sessions courts and the media about the Delhi Police during the riots and the subsequent investigation.

On this basis, the Cabinet argues that “the panel of lawyers of the Delhi Police would not be able to ensure justice in these cases.”