‘BJP Behind Delhi Riots’: AAP Amid Tussle Over Lawyer Appointments
AAP and L-G are sparring over appointments of public prosecutors in the Delhi riots which killed 53 lives.
The Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday, 19 July, alleged that the Delhi violence, which killed 53 people in February, was "engineered" by the BJP.
AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, during a press conference, said the BJP hatched a "deep conspiracy" ahead of the Delhi elections, reported The Indian Express.
“The riots in Delhi were an outcome of a deep conspiracy by the BJP. The riots were engineered by the BJP. I am maintaining this from day one and reiterating today. I said this in Parliament as well that the BJP organised the riots. And the police, which comes under the MHA, did not take any action.”Sanjay Singh, as quoted by The Indian Express
This comes amid an ongoing tussle between the Delhi government and the L-G Anil Baijal over the appointment of public prosecutors to argue cases related to the Delhi riots. The latter is insisting that six public prosecutors recommended by the Delhi Police will argue cases.
The AAP has been criticised for maintaining silence on the probe into the riot so far. CM Arvind Kejriwal had also faced flak for not visiting the riot-ravaged parts of Northeast Delhi in the intitial days after the violence.
However, with Singh's statement, the party seems to have made a departure from its earlier position. Experts see this as a push to replace the Congress party as the primary opposition to the BJP.
In the press conference, Singh also questioned the BJP’s motive to appoint lawyers of its choice in the riot cases.
“Why is the BJP so desperate to engage them in the riots cases? What is it trying to achieve? Its only objective is to shield the dark faces, the dark deeds, the crimes committed by the BJP. This is why the BJP government and the L-G are so desperate to get those lawyers appointed. We have lodged our protest. We want unbiased investigation and a fair trial. You must have seen even the court has pulled up (the police) in the recent past,” Singh said in the press conference, as quoted by The Indian Express.
On Saturday, a statement from the L-G house had dismissed the apprehensions that the appointment of Public Prosecutors chosen by the police will impair a fair probe into the riot.
The statement read: “It is beyond doubt that the PP represents the state by virtue of his office. At the same time, he is also an officer of the court and is required to render assistance to the court to arrive at a just and equitable decision… there is no reason to imagine that the PPs appointed wouldn’t perform their duty fearlessly and impartially as officers of the court.”
The Supreme Court, in 2019, had upheld the Delhi High Court verdict saying that L-G can appoint the special Public Prosecutors on the aid and advice of Council of Ministers.
