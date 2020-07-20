‘BJP Behind Delhi Riots’: AAP Amid Tussle Over Lawyer Appointments

This comes amid an ongoing tussle between the Delhi government and the L-G Anil Baijal over the appointment of public prosecutors to argue cases related to the Delhi riots. The latter is insisting that six public prosecutors recommended by the Delhi Police will argue cases.

The AAP has been criticised for maintaining silence on the probe into the riot so far. CM Arvind Kejriwal had also faced flak for not visiting the riot-ravaged parts of Northeast Delhi in the intitial days after the violence.

However, with Singh's statement, the party seems to have made a departure from its earlier position. Experts see this as a push to replace the Congress party as the primary opposition to the BJP.