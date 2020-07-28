Delhi Cabinet Rejects Police’s Panel of Lawyers For Riot Cases

As per a press release from the Delhi Chief Minister’s Office, the Cabinet also noted that Hon'ble Justice Suresh Kumar of the Hon'ble Delhi HC has earlier observed that the Delhi Police is taking the entire judicial system on a ride on the northeast Delhi violence cases.

The Delhi Government has rejected the suggestions by the Delhi Police for a panel of lawyers to represent them in the cases, including the appointment of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, and Additional Solicitor General Aman Lekhi as special counsels.

The Delhi Police's suggestions had been endorsed by Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal, but the Delhi Cabinet has asserted what it believes is its power, under the special constitutional scheme for Delhi, to take its own position on the appointment of lawyers for these cases.