Centre to Publish Order on Sudarshan News UPSC Jihad Show Tomorrow

At the last hearing on 5 October, Mehta had informed the judges that the issue had been forwarded to an inter-ministerial committee (IMC) by the central government, which had given its recommendations on the matter on 4 October after hearing from a representative of the channel on the 1st.

The I&B Ministry had stated in a letter to the court that they needed to give Sudarshan News a second hearing to address the recommendations by the IMC, including for future programs, which was to take place at 11 am on 6 October.

The judges noted that they could not hear the matter this week as it was a ‘miscellaneous week’ at the apex court, which means it does not conduct detailed hearings on any matters.