‘Doing Investigative Journalism’: Sudarshan TV to SC on UPSC Jihad

Editor-in-chief of Sudharshan News TV, Suresh Chavhanke reportedly claimed he held no ill-will against any community or individual. He also allegedly claimed that there was no statement or message in the first four episodes of the show that said members of a particular community should not join UPSC.

This comes after the Supreme Court restrained Sudarshan TV from airing its show "Bindas Bol" for claiming to “expose” the “infiltration of Muslims” in the civil services. The SC called the show ‘rabid’ and an attempt to vilify Muslims.