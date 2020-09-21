SC to Hear Plea Against Sudarshan TV; Channel Files New Affidavit

After the Supreme Court stayed the broadcast of subsequent five episodes of ‘UPSC Jihad’ by Sudarshan TV, stating that the intent and purpose of the programme is to vilify the Muslim community, the apex court will resume its hearing on the matter on Monday, 21 September.

Sudarshan News, in an additional affidavit, in the Supreme Court said it will follow all the laws during the broadcast of its show, but that it was shocked and pained when NDTV on 17 September 2008, had broadcast a show titled as 'Hindu Terror: Myth or Fact?'

The channel argued that in this programme just adjacent to the programme caption, "Hindu' Terror: Myth or Fact?", a Hindu saint was shown with 'tilak' and 'chillam' and also a 'trishul.’