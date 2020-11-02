Love, Not Love Jihad: Interfaith Couple Fight To Make Law ‘Equal’

Farah* and Gautam* (names changed to protect identities) met in college in June 2011. When they fell in love a few months later, their religious identities did not matter to them – despite some raised eyebrows.

But when they decided to get married, seven years after they fell in love, their faith became the central aspect of their life, and their decisions going forward.

While Farah’s family – who were practicing Muslims – disowned her, Gautam’s family said that they “would never let the union formalise.”