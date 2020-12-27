Forced FIRs, Friends Held: UP’s Cases of Arrest Citing Love Jihad

Two adults wanted to get married consensually in UP’s Meerut. Their landlord, along with members of the Bajrang Dal, found out that the boy was Muslim and called the cops on them. The girl, however, informed the cops that she wanted to get married to the boy and was well aware of his faith. The police also called the family of the girl to confirm that they had not filed any case against the boy.

Two days later, however, the Bareilly police was on their way to arrest the guy. The Quint found out that the girl’s family had been pushed by right-wing groups to file the FIR.

The Quint’s reporter asked the girl’s father: “You thought it is a ‘love jihad’ case only because the boy was Muslim?” The girl’s father, then, said: