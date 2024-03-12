Is the Govt's AI Advisory an Attempt To Manipulate Information on Social Media?

Moreover, the advisory uses several vague and ambiguous terms such as “bias”, “threaten the integrity of the electoral process”, “under-testing”, “unreliable” etc, which form another ground for challenge.

The advisory seems to be arbitrary as Union IT Minister of State Rajeev Chandrashekar later clarified on X that it is aimed at "significant platforms" and that only "large platforms" need to seek permission before deploying their AI models, not "startups".

Furthermore, the advisory requires platforms to deploy such models only after appropriately labelling their fallibility or unreliability and implementing a "consent popup" mechanism to inform users about potential inaccuracies.