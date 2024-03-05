AI Invents Quote From Real Person in Article by Bihar News Site: A Wake-Up Call?

How did Dr Bender find out about the fake, AI-generated quote in the first place?

"I do a lot of media work, and don't always hear back from the journalists I've spoken with when pieces go to press. So, I periodically do a search on my name on news aggregator sites (Google, Bing). One of those turned up the Biharprabha story," she told The Quint.

Besides misattributing two fake quotes to her, the AI-generated article calls Dr Bender a "leading AI ethics researcher" when, in reality, she is a professor in the Department of Linguistics at the University of Washington as well as the director of the university's Computational Linguistics Laboratory.

That's not to say that Dr Bender doesn't have anything to do with the ethics of AI as the "societal impacts of language technology" is one of the professor's many research interests, according to her website.