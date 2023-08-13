Apocalypse of Art: Gauging the Place of AI in Literature

However, the fundamental of AI-generated writing is the works of an enormous number of human authors provided to it as 'training data'.

Thus, originality becomes a concern. AI writing can be seen as a high level of plagiarism which cannot be regarded as 'literary material'. Every writer has an idiosyncratic style, tone and voice. An AI cannot get away by merely smashing, blending and parroting the voices of others.

AI has made copyrights and their infringement a subjective and sensitive dimension — thereby calling for the establishment of an ecosystem where clear borders define the ownership of materials used for and produced by AI while safeguarding popular morality.

I think, therefore, I am. But if we lend our emancipation of thought to machines, we might not be the ones required to think at all. Creativity is the sceptre of the human mind that immunes us from the paralysis of imagination.

As we let the luring venom of machine automation inflict upon our artistic liberty, we are bound to descend into times where our participation in essential activities would cease.