2 Years of Delhi Riots: What's the Status of UAPA-Accused Named in FIR 59?

Meanwhile, on 15 February, a Delhi court allowed the prosecution’s plea seeking a voice sample of Jamia student leader Meeran Haider, and said that it does not make him a witness against himself. Haider has been in jail for almost 700 days, with no bail in sight.

Former Congress party councillor, Ishrat Jahan will complete two years since her arrest on 26 February this year.

Early last year, her husband Farhan Hashmi had pointed out that she does not feel safe in jail, and alleged that “there is constant discrimination against her from the staff, often citing her religion and the fact that she is an UAPA accused.” Reports of her being abused in the jail by other inmates had also emerged, following which her family had moved an urgent application and sessions judge Amitabh Rawat from Karkardooma court had then taken notice of the episode and ordered for immediate steps to ensure her safety. Ishrat had cried throughout the hearing, her sister shared.

In August 2021, Jahan had told the court, through her lawyer, that the prosecution was deriving “sadistic pleasure” by increasing the duration of her incarceration by claiming that her bail plea was filed under the wrong provisions.

Shifa Ur Rehman, who has been in detention since 26 April 2020, suffers from severe kidney disease. According to the OMCT, he too was denied access to adequate medical care in prison.