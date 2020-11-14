Delhi Riot ‘Conspiracy’ FIR Trial Stayed: What Does This Mean?

On 10 November, the Delhi High Court stayed the trial of ‘FIR 59’, under which the Delhi Police are investigating what they claim is the overarching conspiracy behind the Delhi riots of February 2020.

The police have alleged that anti-CAA protesters, from Umar Khalid to Sharjeel Imam to Safoora Zargar, conspired with others like former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain to start the violence that rocked North East Delhi, and booked them (and charge sheeted some already) under the draconian Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The court order from 10 November states: “Till further order, trial is stayed.” But what exactly does this mean?

In this story we will look at the following two questions: