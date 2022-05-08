Karnataka: Bommai Got CM Post in Exchange For Money, Alleges Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is an appointed Chief Minister (CM) who got to the post in exchange for money, Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah said at an event on Sunday, 8 May.

The former CM further alleged that Bommai only follows the ideological fountainhead of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) instructions.

"Basavaraj Bommai is not an elected Chief Minister, he is an appointed Chief Minister, so he is not doing anything. He has given money and become Chief Minister, why will he work? RSS has made him Chief Minister, following their instructions is enough for him," Siddaramaiah made the allegations at an event in Karnataka's Belagavi, as quoted by news agency PTI.