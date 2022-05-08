Karnataka: Bommai Got CM Post in Exchange For Money, Alleges Siddaramaiah
Siddaramaiah alleged that Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai only follows RSS' instructions.
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is an appointed Chief Minister (CM) who got to the post in exchange for money, Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah said at an event on Sunday, 8 May.
The former CM further alleged that Bommai only follows the ideological fountainhead of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) instructions.
"Basavaraj Bommai is not an elected Chief Minister, he is an appointed Chief Minister, so he is not doing anything. He has given money and become Chief Minister, why will he work? RSS has made him Chief Minister, following their instructions is enough for him," Siddaramaiah made the allegations at an event in Karnataka's Belagavi, as quoted by news agency PTI.
Siddaramaiah's allegations follow senior BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal's claims that he was approached by some people offering the position of CM in exchange for Rs 2,500 crore.
However, the former union minister had not named anyone.
"Understand one thing in politics, don't get spoiled, you will meet many thieves in politics stating that they will get a ticket, take you to Delhi, make you meet Sonia Gandhi, JP Nadda. They have done it to people like me. Some people had come to me from Delhi stating that they will make me Chief Minister and I should arrange Rs 2,500 crore," Yatnal had said, as quoted by PTI.
Siddaramaiah further alleged that the BJP hadn't provided a single home to the homeless in four years, whereas his government had constructed 15 lakh houses.
"They (BJP government) should be ashamed...as Chief Minister for five years, I had constructed 15 lakh houses," he claimed.
(With inputs from PTI.)
