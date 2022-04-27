Lobbying Rife in BJP Karnataka As Bommai Plans Cabinet Rejig. Date Set for May?

It has been over 250 days since Basavaraj Bommai took charge as the chief minister of Karnataka, and over eight months since a new set of legislators took office as cabinet ministers.

Speaking at the inauguration of the state Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) executive meet in Hubbali on 16 April, the chief minister said, "I am certain that people will welcome us for the positive impact that we have had on our state."