Assaulted By Classmate: How Dental Student Vania Sheikh Was Driven To Her Death

Minutes after Vania jumped from her college building, her family rushed to see her, only to find her connected to machines and lying on a bed unconscious at the Subharti medical college’s ICU.

A day later, the father registered an FIR at the Jani police station, close to the university. The FIR, accessed by The Quint, states that when Vania walked towards the canteen via the security post, she “was stopped by Siddhant, who held her with ill-intent and my daughter (Vania) tried to defend herself. That caused scratches on Siddhant’s face. Siddhant then slapped the complainant’s daughter (Vania) and tried to catch hold of her with ill-intent. The complainant’s daughter, in an attempt to protect herself, ran up to the library’s terrace and jumped from there in order to safeguard her dignity.”

Siddhant was arrested later that day by the Meerut police and was charged with IPC Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), and section 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace). Moreover, Meerut SP (Rural) Keshav Kumar told The Quint that an abetment to suicide case has also been registered against the accused.

However, on 23 October, the Meerut police tweeted the following: “The (deceased) girl was in a relationship with the accused and their relationship was going through a rough patch. The girl, with help of a friend, tried to test the "loyalty" of her boyfriend. The accused learnt about the act...got angry and slapped the girl who then got hurt/insulted and attempted suicide. She died during treatment. There is CCTV footage, mobile recording and chat as evidence to corroborate the above-mentioned incident and facts.”