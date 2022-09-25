A Resort, A Female Employee, a BJP MLA's Son: The Murder That Rocked Uttarakhand

After several hours of protest, the family of a 19-year-old woman receptionist who was killed in Uttarakhand, allegedly by her employer, agreed to conduct her last rites on Sunday, 25 September.

"I am not satisfied with the provisional postmortem report. Her last rites will not be performed until we get the final detailed postmortem report," the victim's father had said earlier in the day.

The young woman’s body was recovered from the Chilla canal close to Rishikesh early on Saturday, six days after she went missing.

As emotions were quite heated up in the area, the local market was shut on Sunday in a show of solidarity. Ahead of her funeral in Garhwal, traders in Srinagar demanded capital punishment for the culprits.

A huge crowd of protesters blocked the Badrinath-Rishikesh highway in front of the mortuary near the base hospital where her body was taken.

Here is all you need to know about the incident and what the police investigation has revealed so far.