‘What Evidence Do the Police Have?’: Wife of Accused in Kanpur ‘Bandh’ Violence
Hashmi's wife, Uzma said that he had withdrawn his call for a 'bandh' after being denied police permission.
At least 50 people have been arrested so far in connection with the violence that took place in Kanpur on 3 June, during a bandh organised over the controversial remarks made by suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Spokesperson Nupur Sharma against Prophet Muhammad.
Meanwhile, like before, the police have also placed hoardings of people allegedly involved in the violence throughout the city.
The prime accused in the violence – Hayat Zafar Hashmi – and some of his associates had gone beforehand to Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Akmal Khan, Anwarganj, Kanpur, and said:
“There was a programme of closure of shops on 3 June. But since the Prime Minister and the President are coming to Kanpur, since the governor is coming, it has been requested that the programme be postponed. We will fully cooperate with your call on 5 June…We declare that we will be a part of Jail Bharo Andolan on 5 June at 11.30 am.”Hayat Zafar Hashmi, prime accused in Kanpur violence
'He Had Withdrawn The Bandh': Hashmi's Wife Uzma
ACP Akmal Khan said, “When I got to know that these people have organised a bandh, I called them to our office and advised them against the shutdown. I told them they had to first get the administration’s permission.”
However, Hayat Zafar Hashmi's wife, Uzma said that although Hashmi had called for a bandh after Nupur Sharma's statement, he had withdrawn it after permission for the same was denied by the police and the administration.
She added:
“The police want to put the blame for the violence on Hayat, even though he was not a part of it. But because the police are not able to reach the real accused, Hayat has been accused. What evidence does the police have, on the basis of which Hayat Zafar is being accused? He has full faith in the court. Justice shall certainly be delivered.”Uzma, wife of Hayat Zafar Hashmi.
Hashmi, who has been portrayed as the mastermind of the violence, and four of his associates were arrested by the police from Lucknow. He was apparently absconding after the incident. Later, the crime branch team of Kanpur Commissionerate arrested him.
Hashmi was produced before the special remand magistrate court on Monday, 6 June, which sent him and other accused to judicial custody for 14 days.
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.