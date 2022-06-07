ADVERTISEMENT

BJP Youth Leader Arrested for Comments on Prophet 4 Days After Kanpur Violence

Harshit Srivastav was arrested for his inflammatory tweet on the Kanpur incident.

The Quint
Published
Politics
1 min read
BJP Youth Leader Arrested for Comments on Prophet 4 Days After Kanpur Violence
i

A BJP youth wing functionary was arrested on Tuesday, 7 June, for inflammatory comments on Kanpur violence, a few days after clashes in the city over remarks made by BJP Spokesperson Nupur Sharma on Prophet Muhammad.

Harshit Srivastav was arrested for his inflammatory tweet on the Kanpur incident. An FIR was registered at Colonelganj police station in the city.

A copy of the FIR was accessed by The Quint.

"He was trying to spoil the atmosphere through his objectionable posts," said police, NDTV reported.

(This is a developing story. Stay tuned for more updates.)

(With inputs from NDTV)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×