BJP Youth Leader Arrested for Comments on Prophet 4 Days After Kanpur Violence

A BJP youth wing functionary was arrested on Tuesday, 7 June, for inflammatory comments on Kanpur violence, a few days after clashes in the city over remarks made by BJP Spokesperson Nupur Sharma on Prophet Muhammad.

Harshit Srivastav was arrested for his inflammatory tweet on the Kanpur incident. An FIR was registered at Colonelganj police station in the city.

A copy of the FIR was accessed by The Quint.

"He was trying to spoil the atmosphere through his objectionable posts," said police, NDTV reported.

(This is a developing story. Stay tuned for more updates.)

(With inputs from NDTV)