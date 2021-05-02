Live

WB Election Results: Early Trends Show Slight TMC Edge Over BJP

Catch all the live updates on the West Bengal Assembly election results here.

West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 Live Updates
i

Early trends for the West Bengal Assembly elections show a tight contest between the TMC and BJP, with the former leading in 119 seats and the latter in 93, while Others are ahead in one.

BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari is leading from the Nandigram constituency over TMC supremo and current CM Mamata Banerjee, as per the early trends shared by CNN-News18.

Counting for the eight-phase West Bengal Assembly elections began at 8 am on Sunday, 2 May, with 292 seats in the fray. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is looking to wrestle the power out of the hands of two-time Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee. Exit polls have projected a tough contest between the two parties.

The counting comes amid a massive surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths across the country, with severe shortages of hospital beds, medical oxygen and medicines being reported.

Snapshot
  • Swapan Dasgupta, the BJP candidate from Tarakeswar constituency, is trailing, as per the early trends
  • CM Mamata Banerjee is fighting from Nandigram against her former aide Suvendu Adhikari, who switched over to the BJP ahead of the polls
  • A day before the counting, West Bengal, on Saturday, reported 17,512 new coronavirus cases and the highest daily count of 103 deaths
  • Several COVID-related guidelines are in place for the counting of votes to prevent the spread of infection

Catch the updates on the election results in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Assam here, here and here.

9:36 AM , 02 May
KEY EVENT

Suvendu Adhikari Leading From Nandigram, Mamata Trailing: Reports

BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari is leading from the Nandigram constituency over TMC supremo and current CM Mamata Banerjee, as per the early trends shared by CNN-News18.

9:31 AM , 02 May

West Bengal Election Trends: TMC Ahead in 95, BJP in 82

Here are the latest trends as of 9:30 am:

  • TMC - 95
  • BJP - 82
  • Left+ - 2
9:22 AM , 02 May

BJP Candidate Swapan Dasgupta Trailing from Tarakeswar: Reports

Swapan Dasgupta, the BJP candidate from the Tarakeswar constituency, is trailing, as per the early trends shared by CNN-News18.

9:03 AM , 02 May
KEY EVENT

West Bengal Election Results: Trends as of 9 am

WB Election Results: Early Trends Show Slight TMC Edge Over BJP
