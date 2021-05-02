WB Election Results: Early Trends Show Slight TMC Edge Over BJP

Early trends for the West Bengal Assembly elections show a tight contest between the TMC and BJP, with the former leading in 119 seats and the latter in 93, while Others are ahead in one.

BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari is leading from the Nandigram constituency over TMC supremo and current CM Mamata Banerjee, as per the early trends shared by CNN-News18.

Counting for the eight-phase West Bengal Assembly elections began at 8 am on Sunday, 2 May, with 292 seats in the fray. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is looking to wrestle the power out of the hands of two-time Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee. Exit polls have projected a tough contest between the two parties.

The counting comes amid a massive surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths across the country, with severe shortages of hospital beds, medical oxygen and medicines being reported.