WB Election Results: Early Trends Show Slight TMC Edge Over BJP
Catch all the live updates on the West Bengal Assembly election results here.
Early trends for the West Bengal Assembly elections show a tight contest between the TMC and BJP, with the former leading in 119 seats and the latter in 93, while Others are ahead in one.
BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari is leading from the Nandigram constituency over TMC supremo and current CM Mamata Banerjee, as per the early trends shared by CNN-News18.
Counting for the eight-phase West Bengal Assembly elections began at 8 am on Sunday, 2 May, with 292 seats in the fray. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is looking to wrestle the power out of the hands of two-time Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee. Exit polls have projected a tough contest between the two parties.
The counting comes amid a massive surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths across the country, with severe shortages of hospital beds, medical oxygen and medicines being reported.
- Swapan Dasgupta, the BJP candidate from Tarakeswar constituency, is trailing, as per the early trends
- CM Mamata Banerjee is fighting from Nandigram against her former aide Suvendu Adhikari, who switched over to the BJP ahead of the polls
- A day before the counting, West Bengal, on Saturday, reported 17,512 new coronavirus cases and the highest daily count of 103 deaths
- Several COVID-related guidelines are in place for the counting of votes to prevent the spread of infection
Suvendu Adhikari Leading From Nandigram, Mamata Trailing: Reports
BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari is leading from the Nandigram constituency over TMC supremo and current CM Mamata Banerjee, as per the early trends shared by CNN-News18.
West Bengal Election Trends: TMC Ahead in 95, BJP in 82
Here are the latest trends as of 9:30 am:
- TMC - 95
- BJP - 82
- Left+ - 2
BJP Candidate Swapan Dasgupta Trailing from Tarakeswar: Reports
Swapan Dasgupta, the BJP candidate from the Tarakeswar constituency, is trailing, as per the early trends shared by CNN-News18.
09:36 AM, 02 MaySuvendu Adhikari Leading From Nandigram, Mamata Trailing: Reports
09:03 AM, 02 MayWest Bengal Election Results: Trends as of 9 am
08:04 AM, 02 MayCounting Begins for West Bengal Assembly Elections
07:54 AM, 02 MayWest Bengal Election Results: Important Seats to Watch Out for
07:37 AM, 02 MayWest Bengal Assembly Election Results Come Amid Massive COVID Surge