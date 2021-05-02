Assam Polls 2021: BJP Racing Ahead in 50 Seats, Cong Leading in 25

Counting of votes for Assam’s 126 seats is underway. Currently, the BJP has a lead in 50 seats, while the Congress is leading in 25 seats.

Three out of four surveys – CVoter, India Today-Axis My India, and Republic-CNX – predicted a majority for the BJP-led alliance. Chanakya predicted a range of 61-79 seats for the NDA, with the majority mark at 63.

If BJP, the ruling party in the state manages to stage a comeback, it’ll be the only other party to secure a second term in the state.