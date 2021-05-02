Assam Polls 2021: BJP Racing Ahead in 50 Seats, Cong Leading in 25
Catch all the live updates on the Assam Assembly election results here.
Counting of votes for Assam’s 126 seats is underway. Currently, the BJP has a lead in 50 seats, while the Congress is leading in 25 seats.
Three out of four surveys – CVoter, India Today-Axis My India, and Republic-CNX – predicted a majority for the BJP-led alliance. Chanakya predicted a range of 61-79 seats for the NDA, with the majority mark at 63.
If BJP, the ruling party in the state manages to stage a comeback, it’ll be the only other party to secure a second term in the state.
- Jailed activist and prominent peasant leader Akhil Gogoi is leading from Sibsagar constituency
- In the last Assembly elections in 2016, the BJP had allied with AGP and BPF, which have three ministers in the Assam Cabinet headed by Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal
Activist Akhil Gogoi Leading from Sibsagar
Activist Akhil Gogoi, who is up against Surabhi Rajkonwar of the BJP and Congress' Subhramitra Gogoi, is leading from Sibsagar constituency.
BJP Widening Lead
The BJP seems to be widening its lead over the Congress. At 9:11 am, the party had a lead in 30 seats, while the Congress was leading in 14 seats.
