TN Poll Results: Early Trends Show DMK-Cong Crossing Halfway-Mark
Catch all the live updates on Tamil Nadu Assembly elections here.
Early trends from Tamil Nadu show the DMK-Congress alliance crossing the halfway-mark as it leads in 118 seats, while the AIADMK-BJP alliance is leading in 91.
The alliance that wins 118 out of 234 seats will clinch power in the state.
This is the first Assembly election in the state without leaders J Jayalalithaa and Karunanidhi. All eyes are on MK Stalin and Edappadi Palaniswami as the duo lock horns.
The AIADMK, which has been in power since 2011, hopes to hold on to power for a third term. The DMK, on the other hand, is hoping to return to the helm of affairs after a decade.
- The votes polled by around 5 crore voters will be counted in 75 counting centres across Tamil Nadu
CVoter, Republic-CNX and other surveys predicted a win for the DMK-Congress alliance
- The voting in Tamil Nadu took place in a single phase on 6 April
- A DMK victory will mark MK Stalin’s first stint as chief minister
- Meanwhile, an AIADMK victory would mean inroads for the BJP in the state
- The bypoll results for the Kanyakumari Lok Sabha constituency will also be known on Sunday
Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections: DMK-Congress Nears Halfway-Mark
The DMK-Congress alliance, which is leading in 112 seats, is nearing the halfway-mark, while the AIADMK-BJP alliance is leading in 82 constituencies.
Tamil Nadu Assembly Polls: Who's Leading Where?
According to The News Minute, MNM chief Kamal Haasan is leading in Coimbatore South by a slight margin over INC's Mayura Jayakumar. Here is the status of some other key candidates:
- MK Stalin is leading in Kolathur
- Edappadi Palaniswami from Edapaddi
- O Panneerselvam from Bodinayakannur
- C. Vijayabhaskar from Viramalai
Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections: MNM Leads in 1 Seat
Actor-politician Kamal Hassan's Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) has opened its account and is leading in one seat. Meanwhile, the DMK-Congress alliance leading in 78 seats, while the AIADMK-BJP alliance is leading in 55.
- DMK-Congress - 78
- AIADMK-BJP - 55
- MNM - 1
