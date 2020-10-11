Translated Works of Activist-Poet Varavara Rao to Release in 2021 

A collection of poems by revolutionary activist-poet Varavara Rao, will be translated into English and published in 2021, Penguin Random House announced on Saturday.



Titled Varavara Rao: India’s Revolutionary Poet, the book is being edited by N Venugopal and Meena Kandasamy and will be published under Penguin’s Vintage imprint.

Varavara Rao is one of India’s revolutionary poets, and this book will be a commemoration of his immense talent and passion for poetry. His body of work is recognized as one of the strongest documents and critiques of Indian history since independence, and this will book will give a peek into his political beliefs.