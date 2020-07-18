All About Varavara Rao’s Tryst With Poetry, Politics & Prison

Writer-activist Varavara Rao, who has been serving time in prison in connection with the Elgar Parishad case, was tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

Doctors said he was asymptomatic, but unable to walk due to weakness.

His family members had raised concerns that he was being treated badly and that his health condition was deteriorating. In a virtual press conference, his family had said that Rao had been “incoherent” in a phone call on 11 July, and was speaking of incidents that had taken place decades ago. His inmates even said that he was not able to perform even basic chores on his own.