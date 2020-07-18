‘How Can My Resistance Be Called Violence?’: Varavara Rao

I was a young research student when I first crossed paths with Varavara Rao. It was the summer of 2018, and I was working on social movements and women’s activism in Telangana. Within weeks of arriving in Hyderabad, I started hearing about Varavara Rao, or VV, as he is fondly known, by activists and intellectuals from across the social spectrum.

It was after a conversation with a member of a women’s organisation that I decided to meet with VV in his apartment in old Hyderabad. What follows is a short account of our first meeting.