Resort Receptionist Murder: How 3 Accused Tried to Cover Up and Failed

As the alleged murder case of a 19-year-old receptionist from Uttarakhand’s Ganga Bhogpur area garners national limelight, twists and turns on how the three arrested accused tried to mislead the police have come to the surface.

The woman, who went missing on 18 September from the Vanantra resort in Rishikesh, was allegedly murdered by the owner of the resort and two others, the police said on Friday, 23 September.

Her body was found five days after the incident and after more than 24 hours of searching the canal.