Body of Missing Uttarakhand Woman Found Near Razed Resort, SIT Probe Ordered
The son of a former BJP minister, Pulkit Arya, and three others, were arrested for murdering the 19-year-old.
The body of a missing girl was recovered from Chilla canal in Rishikesh on Saturday, 24 September, police officials told news agency ANI. “The deceased’s brother and father were here and they identified the body,” a police official said.
This comes a day after Pulkit Arya, the son of a former BJP minister, Vinod Arya, and three others were arrested for murdering the19-year-old receptionist.
A Special Investigation Team (SIT) under DIG P Renuka Devi has been formed to probe the matter, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced in a tweet.
The receptionist worked at Vanantra resort in the Laxman Jhula area, which is owned by the "main accused" in the case, Pulkit Arya. The resort was demolished by the Uttarakhand authorities due to illegal construction.
Pulkit, along with the two others, Saurabh Bhaskar, and Ankit, was booked on murder charges including the manager of Vanantra Resort, after they confessed to having pushed the woman into a canal following an altercation, the police said.
Uttarakhand CM was quoted saying, "Directed all DMs to take action against all resorts that have been constructed illegally. Action was taken against the resort of accused. We have sealed the place as forensic & other tests will take place there. But action will continue."
He added, "We've constituted an SIT under DIG P Renuka Devi to ensure the strictest punishment for the accused, it'll investigate the matter. No accused will be spared, whoever they may be."
(With inputs from ANI)
