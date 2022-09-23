BJP Leader’s Son Arrested for ‘Murder’ of Woman in Uttarakhand Resort
Pulkit Arya, owner of the resort, is the son of BJP leader and former minister Vinod Arya.
A 19-year-old girl, who went missing on 18 September from the Vanantra resort in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh, was allegedly murdered by the owner of the resort and two others, the police said on Friday, 23 September.
The police further added that they have arrested the owner of the resort, Pulkit Arya, the manager, Saurabh Bhaskar, and Ankit. Arya is the son of Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former minister Vinod Arya, reported Live Hindustan.
The deceased worked as areceptionist at the resort.
The police said that the accused have confessed that they killed the girl after a personal dispute, and threw her body in the Chila Shakti Canal in Uttarakhand.
"The girl went missing 5-6 days back from Vanantra resort. That area falls under revenue police jurisdiction. A missing complaint was registered under that," Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar said.
"The case was handed over to Laxman Jhula Police on Thursday, 22 September, who worked out the case within 24 hours. Resort owner turned out to be the main accused. A total of three accused have been arrested," he added.
The police further said that an SDRF team is searching for the deceased's body.
The family of the deceased, along with the locals, protested outside the police station. Some locals from around the area have vandalised the resort where the girl used to work.
