BJP Leader’s Son Arrested for ‘Murder’ of Woman in Uttarakhand Resort

A 19-year-old girl, who went missing on 18 September from the Vanantra resort in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh, was allegedly murdered by the owner of the resort and two others, the police said on Friday, 23 September.

The police further added that they have arrested the owner of the resort, Pulkit Arya, the manager, Saurabh Bhaskar, and Ankit. Arya is the son of Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former minister Vinod Arya, reported Live Hindustan.