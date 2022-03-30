Russian Foreign Min To Visit India on 31 Mar, Crude Oil Likely to be Discussed

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will be on a two-day official visit to India from 31 March to 1 April, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Wednesday, 30 March.

“Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation, Mr Sergey Lavrov will pay an official visit to New Delhi on 31 March -1 April 2022,” the MEA issued a one-line statement, announcing his visit.

This will be Lavrov's first visit to India since Russia invaded Ukraine last month. He is expected to arrive in New Delhi on Thursday evening, 31 March.