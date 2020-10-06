TV News is Turning Toxic By the Day, What Are the Brands Doing?

For example, news channels ‘Republic Bharat’ and ‘Republic TV’ lead in the BARC ratings by a massive margin in August 2020, even as they were drawing flak for their “frenzied” coverage of Rajput’s death on social media.

According to the August BARC ratings, the viewers of Hindi news channel 'Republic Bharat' increased to 24.6 crore from 7.9 crore six weeks ago. English news channel 'Republic TV' again recorded more than 7 lakh viewers, while 'Times Now', which occupied the second spot, had around 3 lakh viewers.

Both these channels have been criticised for their approach in covering the actor’s death.