Meet the News Reporter Who Got Highest TRP in 2020

2020 has been all about the TRP race. One day it's the big 'WhatsApp chat' reveal, the next it's heckling a postman in the name of 'exclusive.'

With viewers stuck indoors, TV news reporters have realised the market for entertainment and decided to forget all basics of journalism and reinvent their profession.

Presenting, aaj ka TV news reporter. He never misses a single detail (quite literally), is always full of energy and, most of all, he entertains. Oh, also, he's obsessed with Bollywood even more than the rest of the country.

