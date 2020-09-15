UP Cops Called Me Yogi-Modi Critic, Beat Me Up: 21-Yr-Old Student

At 12:30 am on 25 August, the local police in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh knocked on the door of Zakir Ali Tyagi, a 21-year-old journalism student.

Tyagi was in his bed watching primetime news on his laptop. He hit the pause button and got up to open the door. He was surprised to see around 17 policemen at his doorstep. He asked them for the reason of their visit, but they didn’t say a word.

“They started beating me up and said, ‘Tu hi hai Yogi-Modi wala (you are the one who talks about Yogi and Modi).’ They then dragged me out of my house and pushed me into their police jeep. I kept asking them why were they taking me, but they did not tell me,” Tyagi tells The Quint, speaking from his home in Bada Gaon village, in Meerut district.

Tyagi says he assumed he had been picked up for his involvement in anti-CAA protests at Shaheen Bagh.