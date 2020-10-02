Hathras Case: SP, 4 Other Cops Suspended Amid Protests

The Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court on Thursday, 1 October, took suo motu cognisance of Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras incident, where a 19-year-old Dalit woman died after being allegedly gang-raped by four men.

The court had sought response from top UP officials, including Director General of Police, ADG Law & Order, Hathras DM PK Laxkar, among others by 12 October, reported ANI.

The body of the 19-year-old Dalit woman who was gang-raped and murdered, allegedly by four upper-caste men in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras village, was allegedly ‘forcibly cremated’ by the Uttar Pradesh Police in the wee hours on Wednesday, 30 September.