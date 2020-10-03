Attn UP Govt: Forcing Narco, Polygraph Tests on People Is Illegal

Polygraph tests have been around for a while, but narco analysis became a household name in India after its use at the Bangalore Forensic Science Laboratory in the early 2000s.

The technique – getting a person to answer questions after being injected with sodium pentohal or sodium amytal – was used on crime dons like Arun Gawli and Abu Salem, counterfeiter Abdul Karim Telgi and accused Naxalites like Arun Ferreira.

While the use of these techniques to get answers from criminals was initially feted, questions soon began to be asked about whether or not using them on people without their consent, was a violation of the right against self-incrimination under Article 20(3) of the Constitution of India.

Some of those being asked to take these tests filed challenges in the courts on this basis. Arun Ferreira, who had eventually been acquitted of all charges against him, accused the assistant director of the Bangalore FSL of fabricating the results of the narco-analysis on him. This same assistant director, given the monikers ‘Doctor Narco’ and ‘Narco Queen’ – was eventually disgraced in 2009 after being sacked for forging her educational certificates to get the job.

The Supreme Court eventually heard a set of challenges relating to the involuntary administration of narco analysis, polygraph examinations and Brain Electrical Activation Profile (BEAP) tests.

On 5 May 2010, the court pronounced a game-changing decision in the case of Selvi vs State of Karnataka, in which it held that the compulsory administration of these tests violated the ‘right against self-incrimination’ (Article 20(3) of the Constitution) and also violated the standard of ‘substantive due process’, which is part of the right to personal liberty (Article 21).

The court also held that forcing people to take these tests “is an unjustified intrusion into the mental privacy of an individual” and would amount to “cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment”. Relying on the results from these techniques would conflict with the ‘right to fair trial’.