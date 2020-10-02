Was UP CM Watching Hathras Girl’s Cremation Live? Image is Altered

On conducting a reverse image search on the image, we were led to several articles that carried the original picture, showing CM Adityanath speaking to the family’s kin after the incident.

A story published on NDTV on 30 September headlined ‘Yogi Adityanath Speaks To UP Gang-Rape Victim's Family Through Video Call’ carried the same image. The news organisation had attributed the image to news agency ANI.

The Quint was also able to access the image of the chief minister. On comparing the two images, one can notice that the image has been photoshopped.