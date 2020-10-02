Azad, Swara, Yechury Protest at Jantar Mantar Against Hathras

On 14 September, a 19-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly gang-raped, brutalised and then strangulated by four uppe-caste men in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras.

The girl only managed to give her statement to the police days later.

The girl was first admitted to the intensive care unit at the Aligarh Medical College before being shifted to a Delhi hospital where she passed away on 30 September.

The victim's body was then allegedly cremated at the dead of the night in her village, without so much as her family being allowed to see her body or conduct her last rites. No members of her family were allegedly present during the cremation either, causing mass public outrage.

Over the past couple of days, opposition leaders like Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and members of the Trinamool Congress have been stopped from meeting the victim's family at Hathras.

(This is a developing story)