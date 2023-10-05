Sikkim Floods: 'Saw My Pregnant Wife and Baby Being Washed Away, Was Helpless'

Do your bit to support our journalism. Become a member – and help us stay on top of the most important stories.



"Hamile Teesta nadi ko esto nisthur rup kaile dekheko thiyena (We had never seen Teesta river's angry form up until now)," Meena Tamang, a resident of Singtam in Sikkim, told The Quint in Nepali. Her voice was trembling as she spoke over phone on Thursday, 5 October.

Meena had to flee her home with just her clothes on her back on 4 August, at midnight, when floodwaters started gushing into her two-storey house, situated on the banks of Teesta in Singtam.

"The police began alerting citizens by blowing whistles at around 1 am. We initially did not pay much heed to it, as we thought it was a routine affair. But half hour later, the cops were at our doorstep, frantically pleading with us to evacuate since the water level of the Teesta river was rising," she said.