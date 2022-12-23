16 Army Personnel Lose Their Lives After Truck Falls Into Gorge in Sikkim

Sixteen army personnel, including three Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs), were killed in a road accident at Zema in North Sikkim on Friday morning, 23 December, when their vehicle skidded off while navigating a sharp turn, the army said.

The truck was part of a three-vehicle convoy that was on its way from Chatten to Thangu.

"Deeply pained" over the loss of lives of the personnel, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said in a tweet, “The nation is deeply grateful for their service and commitment. My condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for the speedy recovery of those who are injured."