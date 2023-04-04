ADVERTISEMENT
6 Dead, Several Injured After Major Avalanche Hits Sikkim's Nathula Area
Rescue and clearance operations are underway.
i
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
At least six people have died, while 11 others were injured after a major avalanche hit the Nathula area of Sikkim on Tuesday, 4 April.
Rescue and clearance operations are underway, a senior police official said, as quoted by news agency PTI.
(This is a developing story. It will be updated with more details.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and india
ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×