‘Stooge or Separatist’: What Shah Faesal’s Deleted Tweets Said

According to news agency PTI, he had gone on to point out that the accession of Jammu and Kashmir to India took place before the Constitution had come into force.

"Yes and those who say accession still stands forget that accession was just like a roka, because the Constitution had not come into force that time. Can roka still bind two people together even after the marriage document is annulled?" he was quoted as writing.

"Let's not confuse the issue. Sovereignty and integrity of India can't be challenged. Not at all. But the Constitution has kept some special provisions for J&K state. It's a unique arrangement. It isn't a threat to India's integrity at all," he went on to say.