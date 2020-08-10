Shah Faesal Steps Down as JKPM Prez, May Return to Administration

Bureaucrat-turned-politician Shah Faesal on Monday, 10 August, stepped down from the position of president of Jammu and Kashmir People’s Movement (JKPM), say media reports.

According to ANI, senior leader Feroza Peerzada has been appointed as the interim president of the party till formal elections can be held.

According to India Today, Peerzada confirmed the news of Faesal stepping down, and said that “the leaders of the party have hence given the responsibility to run the affair to me”.

The news of Faesal stepping down came shortly after his release from nearly a year-long detention.