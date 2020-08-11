‘They Were Innocent’: Kin of 3 J&K Boys Allegedly Killed By Army

Three young cousins, who were missing from Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, are believed to have been gunned down by the Army in an encounter last month.

The missing persons have been identified as Ibrar Ahmad, 17, a Class 12 student at Government Higher Secondary School, Peeri; his brother-in-law, Ibrar Ahmad, 25; and another cousin, Imtiyaz Ahmad, 19, who had passed Class 12 and was planning to get admission in a local government college.



The three were first cousins and lived in Peeri Kotranka in Rajouri.