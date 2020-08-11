4G Internet in 2 J&K Districts on Trial Basis From 15 Aug: Centre
The AG clarified that this relaxation will not be applicable to adjoining international border or LoC areas.
Relaxation from 2G to 4G will be done in one district each of Jammu and Kashmir after 15 August, Attorney General KK Venugopal told the Supreme Court on Tuesday, 11 August.
The Petition
The statements were made before a bench led by Justice NV Ramana, which was hearing a petition seeking contempt action against Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs & Chief Secretary of J&K.
The contempt petition alleges non-compliance with the Supreme Court’s 11 May judgment, which had asked for the constitution of a Special Committee.
How & Where Will the Transition Happen?
AG Venugopal also said that the special committee will assess the impact in a calibrated manner, while adding that this trial from 2G to 4G in one district each of Jammu and Kashmir after 15 August will be done on an experimental basis for two months.
However, the Attorney General clarified that this relaxation will not be applicable to adjoining international border or LoC areas and will be done in places with low intensity of terrorist activities.
Why a Calibrated Approach?
Venugopal mentioned that the decision to go ahead with a calibrated approach to relaxing curbs on high speed internet was taken during special committee on 10 August.
Considering the prevalent situation, the committee had felt that the “threat perception on security continues to be high.”
Why & When Was 4G Snapped?
Prior to the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution on 5 August 2019, that stripped Jammu and Kashmir of its special status, mobile internet and broadband services were shut down in the region.
While 2G network and broadband services have gradually returned, 4G continues to elude mobile internet users in the Valley.
