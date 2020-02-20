2 Accused of Babri Masjid Demolition Now Part of Ram Mandir Trust

Mahant Nritya Gopal Das and Champat Rai, accused in the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition case, were given top posts in the Ram Mandir trust responsible for the construction of a Ram Mandir in the very first meeting held on 19 February.

"When the initial list of names of the Ram Mandir trust came out on 5 February we were miffed that Mahant Nritya Gopal Das and Champat Rai were not included. We agitated and were reassured by the Home Ministry that their names will be added at a later stage," said a relieved Mahant Kamal Nayan Das, senior member and designated successor of the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas, created by members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), while speaking to The Quint.